‘I seek a judicial review’: Pheladi Gwangwa takes UCT to court over ousting as council deputy chair
Gwangwa has accused the council of ‘falsely’ accusing her of bias and wants the decision to be reviewed and set aside
21 June 2023 - 22:09
Pheladi Gwangwa says she was “falsely” accused of bias and ousted as deputy chair of council at the University of Cape Town, and is dragging the institution to court to overturn the decision and “vindicate the rule of law”...
‘I seek a judicial review’: Pheladi Gwangwa takes UCT to court over ousting as council deputy chair
Gwangwa has accused the council of ‘falsely’ accusing her of bias and wants the decision to be reviewed and set aside
Pheladi Gwangwa says she was “falsely” accused of bias and ousted as deputy chair of council at the University of Cape Town, and is dragging the institution to court to overturn the decision and “vindicate the rule of law”...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos