Joining him were rugby-mad Hadia August, who came with her niece Aaliyah Leslie and has kept up with the Boks from the beginning of their World Cup campaign.
She said she was also present at the 2019 victory parade, adding that she was just as excited as back then.
August wished the Boks “all the best” and said she hoped they would make it a triple win at the 2027 tournament.
“We're already thinking about the next one, we want to come again [to celebrate with them],” she said.
Not everyone in the Johannesburg CBD was there to enjoy the parade, but some got caught up in the festivities.
Among them was Tsakane Mkhwanazi from Protea Glen, who was busy shopping with her mother when she spotted the fanfare and decided to join in.
She too shared her excitement, saying she'd be there to cheer them on as they made their way to Soweto.
The mood was festive as supporters were entertained, played games and held up messages of support for their favourite players.
The Joburg leg of the tour ends at FNB stadium, where the players are expected to meet the city's mayor, Thapelo Gwamanda.
TimesLIVE
Ambitious fans 'shoot their shot' at Boks in Johannesburg CBD
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo
As the Springboks took to the streets of Johannesburg on Thursday, a few ambitious rugby supporters used the opportunity to “shoot their shot” at love with their favourites.
Playful signs with the words “Marry me Mapimpi”, “Marry me Faf” and “Marry me Etzebeth” were waved by excited women in green and gold rugby T-shirts.
Traffic came to a standstill in the CBD due to fans who braved the heat to support the Springboks on their victory parade.
The world champions kicked off their tour with a pit stop in Pretoria, where they made stops at the Union Buildings and Tshwane House, before moving on to Johannesburg, then Soweto.
The four-time rugby champions will move on to Cape Town on Friday, Durban on Saturday and East London on Sunday.
The Boks successfully defended their crown in France against the All Blacks on Saturday.
Young and old fans from all walks of life flocked to FNB's headquarters in Simmonds Street to celebrate the win with the team.
Among those present to welcome them home was 70-year-old Jonathan Jacobs from Eldorado Park.
The ardent sports fan said he was looking forward to seeing every player as they were all his favourites. He also hoped the win would help unite the country.
“We must become one nation, not divided. We must be South Africans, all of us [who] live and play together,” said Jacobs.
