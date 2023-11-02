Rugby

WATCH | Amazing scenes as huge crowds greet Boks in Pretoria

02 November 2023 - 12:28
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Springbok players greet crowds from their open-top bus along the route in Pretoria on their 2023 Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour on Thursday.
Springbok players greet crowds from their open-top bus along the route in Pretoria on their 2023 Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour on Thursday.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

As the Springboks' first leg of their trophy tour in Gauteng continued, their open-top bus was greeted by huge crowds on the streets of Pretoria.

The world champions, after being welcomed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and senior ministers at the Union Buildings, are touring Tshwane and then Johannesburg and Soweto in the afternoon.

The Boks beat the All Blacks 12-11 in Saturday's 2023 Rugby World Cup final in Paris to retain their title won in Japan in 2019.

The trophy tour continues in Cape Town on Friday, Durban on Saturday and East London on Sunday.

For the full schedule of the trophy tour in all four cities click here.

READ MORE

WATCH LIVE | Springboks' victory tour

The 2023 Rugby World Cup Champions, the Springboks, kick off their national Webb Ellis Trophy tour at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday.
Sport
4 hours ago

WATCH | President Ramaphosa greets Springboks at Union Buildings

President Cyril Ramaphosa and almost the entire cabinet received the Springboks at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday morning.
Sport
4 hours ago

LISTEN | 'Diversity is our strength in South Africa' – Siya Kolisi

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says diversity is South Africa's strength.
News
2 hours ago

3am start for two Atteridgeville fans keen to see the Springboks

Hundreds of South Africans, young and old, have gathered at the Union Buildings in Pretoria where the 2023 rugby world champions have arrived to mark ...
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | ‘Boks all the horror movies rolled into one’: NZ DJ’s poem has fans in stitches

New Zealand radio host Daniel McHardy’s dark ode describing the Springboks as "all the horror movies rolled into one" for opponents has gone viral on ...
Sport
2 days ago

SA Rugby in no rush to find Boks coach Nienaber’s successor as Erasmus steps in

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus will take over the Springbok coaching reins until a new coach is found.
Sport
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | World Rugby might not appreciate our Boks but we do

The victory has given us something to cheer about amid collapsing service delivery, crime, load-shedding, corruption and political shenanigans
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

WATCH | Kolisi leads Bok heroes out to rapturous reception at OR Tambo

The Springboks returned home to a heroes' welcome at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday after they won a record fourth Rugby World Cup in ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Shalulile, Williams, Tau, Sundowns and Chiefs’ Chivaviro nominated in Caf Awards Soccer
  2. WATCH LIVE | Springboks' victory tour Rugby
  3. WATCH | Amazing scenes as huge crowds greet Boks in Pretoria Rugby
  4. Mokwena gives glory to Sundowns players after reaching AFL final Soccer
  5. WATCH | President Ramaphosa greets Springboks at Union Buildings Rugby

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes Springboks to the Union Buildings.
Thousands of Springbok supporters celebrate Rugby World Cup trophy tour