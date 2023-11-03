Two men who purported to be police officers and allegedly extorted money from Johannesburg businesses for “protection” are due to make a first appearance in the magistrate's courts on Friday.
The suspects, aged 43 and 49, were arrested in Houghton on Wednesday and were found in possession of two firearms, one unlicensed and the other a replica, said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.
“The police national anti-kidnapping task team working closely with the Johannesburg metropolitan police department and a private security company have been watching the pair for the past two weeks.
“They are alleged to have been posing as police officers and extorting 'protection fees' from business owners in and around Johannesburg.
“In their possession police also found and seized R16,000 suspected to have been obtained illegally, balaclavas and many cellphones.”
One suspect was found in possession of a police appointment card.
Mathe said: “Preliminary investigations have revealed both impostors are not in the employ of the police service.”
TimesLIVE
Fake cops ‘extorting businesses’ arrested in Houghton
Image: Gareth Wilson
