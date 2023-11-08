South Africa

WATCH | The Kiffness robbed twice in US, cancels show: 'I feel safer in South Africa tbh'

08 November 2023 - 09:25
Anthony Molyneaux Lead video journalist
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
David Scott of The Kiffness became a victim of crime in Detroit, US, after his van was broken into and equipment stolen.
David Scott of The Kiffness became a victim of crime in Detroit, US, after his van was broken into and equipment stolen.
Image: The Kiffness/Press

A South African musician touring the US lost equipment worth almost R100,000 on Monday when thieves broke into his tour van.

David Scott, whose stage name is The Kiffness, is known for this mashups of viral videos and satirical commentary. Scott has more than 2-million subscribers on YouTube and has a global following for his musical collaborations with viral stars from around the world, including a cat.

Scott cancelled the planned gig in Detroit due to the break-in and apologised to fans.

“I'm sorry to inform my fans in Detroit that tonight's [Monday] show's been cancelled due to gear being stolen out of our van. Between getting a new van, new equipment, police reports, we don't have enough time to get the show ready,” said Scott on his X account.

Scott appeared on a local news report explaining the incident but said he would return to Detroit even though he was a victim of crime.

However, as one of his employees was attempting to clear the car of valuables after the break-in, an unknown man approached and stole the keys to the vehicle and then jumped in through the broken window in an attempt to steal more of Scott's belongings.

“Our merch guy was getting what was left out of the car and someone tried to take the keys from him, but he ran away and called the police,” posted Scott on his X account.

“Luckily they detained him while he was looting the car. Our poor merch guy is in shock. @JoeBiden what's going on?”

Police were called and arrested the suspect.

In response to a tweet made to Scott saying he should feel at home in the US as he is from South Africa where crime is also prevalent, Scott responded: “I feel safer in South Africa tbh..”.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

‘It’s a beautiful day’ for The Kiffness and Jamaican teen

When David Scott, popularly known as The Kiffness, began remixing a song sung by a Jamaican boy, he never imagined it would become one of the most ...
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

'I think it's a hit’ — Jimmy Fallon’s epic shoutout to The Kiffness

Jimmy Fallon is a fan of The Kiffness.
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

Bheki Cele’s ‘Shut up!’ tirade gets drum and bass treatment

The angry screams of police minister Bheki Cele losing his composure in Gugulethu this week have been turned into a catchy tune by musician Dave ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

WATCH | This Kiffness remix of the Will Smith klap will make you chuckle

The Kiffness added a melody and his own lyrics to Will Smith's infamous line.
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Republican US senator continues abortion-related holds on military nominees World
  2. RECORDED | ‘Jub Jub’ court case over rape, attempted murder charges postponed ... TshisaLIVE
  3. US House censures lone Palestinian-American lawmaker over Israel comments World
  4. Dominican Republic boosts border security as Haiti tensions simmer World
  5. WATCH | The Kiffness robbed twice in US, cancels show: 'I feel safer in South ... South Africa

Latest Videos

5K in instruments stolen from South African band visiting Detroit, show ...
South Africa calls for comprehensive ceasfire, opening of humanitarian ...