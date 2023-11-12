South Africa

Gauteng health department probing illegal dumping of medical waste in field

12 November 2023 - 15:17
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Used syringes and what looks to be medical files were dumped at a field in Ormonde on Saturday. File picture.
Used syringes and what looks to be medical files were dumped at a field in Ormonde on Saturday. File picture.
Image: REUTERS/Hannah Beier

The Gauteng health department is investigating circumstances that led to medical waste being illegally disposed of in a field in Ormonde in Johannesburg South on Saturday. 

Members of a local community watch, who were patrolling the area, stumbled across the waste material which consisted of used syringes and what looked like medical files. 

“The department has reported this incident to the City of Johannesburg's environmental health section to further process the matter in line with applicable legislation,” the department said. 

Health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said it was unclear where the waste material came from. 

“However, the department has a track-and-trace system for the disposal of medical waste or files in its facilities and has contracted accredited service providers to manage this process on its behalf. 

“Part of the investigations will be to establish if indeed the material was from any of our institutions and who was handling it so that appropriate measures can be taken to hold those responsible accountable.” 

The department has appointed a company to assess the waste material to determine what it is and remove it for proper disposal. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Gauteng health department intensifies malaria awareness campaign

Gauteng has recorded 10 malaria deaths out of 1,105 recorded cases
News
5 days ago

Health department replaces collapsed ceiling at Leratong hospital theatre complex

The Gauteng department of health said after the collapse of a ceiling in the Leratong Hospital theatre complex, day theatre cases are performed at ...
News
2 days ago

HPSCA must protect its integrity by following through on charges against ‘Dr’ Matthew Lani

The withdrawal of the charges does not end the matter — they can still be reinstated after more evidence is provided
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Chaos in Cape Town as pro-Palestine supporters descend on Sea Point before ... South Africa
  2. Man in hospital under police guard after woman stabbed at CPUT student residence South Africa
  3. Gauteng health department probing illegal dumping of medical waste in field South Africa
  4. Radical changes proposed in white paper on citizenship, migration South Africa
  5. Man hands himself over to police after allegedly shooting dead 78-year-old South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations