Police are searching for the estranged husband of uMhlathuze nurse Jabulisiwe Mthethwa who was shot dead at a Richards Bay clinic on Wednesday.
uMhlathuze municipality spokesperson Bongani Gina said Mthethwa was fatally shot while on duty at about 10am.
“The perpetrator, allegedly identified as her estranged husband and a city employee in the roads unit of the infrastructure services department, entered the clinic premises and engaged in a brief conversation with the victim before committing this heinous act,” said Gina.
He said the man, armed with a handgun, fired three shots — two to the chest and one to the neck. Despite swift response by paramedics, the victim died at the scene.
“The suspect left a note at the clinic's reception desk and fled the scene in a municipal truck, later found abandoned in Ngwelezane, outside eMpangeni, after being tracked.”
KZN nurse shot dead at clinic allegedly by estranged husband who leaves note
uMhlathuze city manager Nkosenye Zulu closed the clinic and arranged trauma counselling for colleagues who witnessed the murder.
Mayor Xolani Ngwezi condemned the “senseless act of violence”, urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in bringing the perpetrator to justice.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed that Richards Bay police have opened a murder case.
"The suspect left what looked like a note detailing why he killed the woman at that spot and police tracked his vehicle to his homestead in Empangeni. A search at his house resulted in the recovery of a firearm whose serial number was filed off," he said.
The shooting comes on the eve of the global campaign, the 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children, which starts on Saturday.
