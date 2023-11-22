Soccer

Pirates suspend convicted GBV offender Lorch pending internal process

22 November 2023 - 16:29
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Thembinkosi Lorch has been removed from all Orlando Pirates activities.
Thembinkosi Lorch has been removed from all Orlando Pirates activities.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Though mindful of double jeopardy, Orlando Pirates have commenced “internal processes” and suspended Thembinkosi Lorch from all club activities until December 12. 

On Tuesday, Lorch was sentenced in the Randburg magistrate’s court to three years’ imprisonment for assaulting then girlfriend Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala, though it was suspended for five years. 

He was also ordered to pay R100,000 to anti-gender-based violence (GBV) body People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa) and he was also declared unfit to possess a firearm under the Firearms Control Act. 

Lorch was convicted in June of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, for strangling and beating Mathithibala on the night of September 7 2020.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club has noted the conclusion of legal proceedings involving our player, Thembinkosi Lorch,” the club said.

“Consistent with Orlando Pirates Rules and Pledge, articulated in the statement the club issued when the legal proceedings commenced, the club is commencing its internal process. 

