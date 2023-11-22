“Orlando Pirates FC is at all times mindful of its obligation as a result of the employer-employee relationship it has with the players. The club also handles the administration of justice in a manner that avoids double jeopardy — where the players would be punished twice for the same offence.
“The above are consistent with the club values without which the club would not function judiciously. Having said that, the club has removed Thembinkosi Lorch from all club activities until December 12.
“Orlando Pirates is grateful to its sponsors, supporters and the broader community for the space that you have provided in ensuring the rule of law and the clubs value system play out without hindrance.”
Last month, anti-GBV organisation Wise4Afrika called for Pirates to stop fielding Lorch, arguing that his appearances for the club are undermining the fight against GBV.
Pirates suspend convicted GBV offender Lorch pending internal process
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Though mindful of double jeopardy, Orlando Pirates have commenced “internal processes” and suspended Thembinkosi Lorch from all club activities until December 12.
On Tuesday, Lorch was sentenced in the Randburg magistrate’s court to three years’ imprisonment for assaulting then girlfriend Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala, though it was suspended for five years.
He was also ordered to pay R100,000 to anti-gender-based violence (GBV) body People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa) and he was also declared unfit to possess a firearm under the Firearms Control Act.
Lorch was convicted in June of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, for strangling and beating Mathithibala on the night of September 7 2020.
“Orlando Pirates Football Club has noted the conclusion of legal proceedings involving our player, Thembinkosi Lorch,” the club said.
“Consistent with Orlando Pirates Rules and Pledge, articulated in the statement the club issued when the legal proceedings commenced, the club is commencing its internal process.
Pirates star Lorch gets suspended sentence for assaulting ex-girlfriend
“Orlando Pirates FC is at all times mindful of its obligation as a result of the employer-employee relationship it has with the players. The club also handles the administration of justice in a manner that avoids double jeopardy — where the players would be punished twice for the same offence.
“The above are consistent with the club values without which the club would not function judiciously. Having said that, the club has removed Thembinkosi Lorch from all club activities until December 12.
“Orlando Pirates is grateful to its sponsors, supporters and the broader community for the space that you have provided in ensuring the rule of law and the clubs value system play out without hindrance.”
Last month, anti-GBV organisation Wise4Afrika called for Pirates to stop fielding Lorch, arguing that his appearances for the club are undermining the fight against GBV.
READ MORE:
Sonke Gender Justice disappointed at outcome of Lorch’s assault case
Anti-GBV body Wise4Afrika joins calls for Pirates to stop fielding Lorch
Carling Cup stick to guns over fans choosing R100,000 man of the match
'He assaulted me twice before, threatened to kill me': Thembinkosi Lorch's ex girlfriend
Sentencing in Lorch assault case postponed as defence not ready
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos