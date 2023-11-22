South Africa

Nedbank names Jason Quinn as CEO designate

22 November 2023 - 21:07
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter
Jason Quinn, Absa's financial director, has been named as Nedbank's CEO designate. He will succeed Mike Brown, who is to retire at the end of May 2004.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Nedbank on Wednesday announced Jason Quinn as the bank's CEO designate.

Quinn, the financial director at Absa, will succeed Mike Brown, who is due to retire from the Nedbank board at the close of the group's annual general meeting, set for the end of May 2024.

Brown served as CEO since 2010 and was previously the group CFO. He is credited with leading the group's managed separation from Old Mutual that was concluded in 2018, among others.

Nedbank chair Daniel Mminele said Quinn, with a proven track record in banking in South Africa and other parts of Africa, will build upon Brown’s legacy.

"Jason’s appointment follows a rigorous process led by the board, considering both internal and external candidates from which Jason emerged as the most suitable candidate," he said.

"The board and I look forward to the value that Jason will add in building on the strong foundations he inherits and working with the exco team in taking Nedbank to the next level of performance in delivering value to all our stakeholders using his extensive financial services experience, leadership qualities and trusted relationships with the investment community and other important stakeholders."

