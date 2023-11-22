“There is a strong likelihood the accused would endanger the lives of the public and interfere with the witnesses,” said Peo.
He said in the aftermath community members in the suburb had been vocal in assisting the police.
“There is an outcry about the number of police officers killed in the country,” Peo said in reference to a protest outside court by members of the police, prisons and civil rights union (Popcru).
Wolmarans said while he conceded too many police officers were being killed, it was worth noting some officers were at the wrong side of the law.
“There are many cases of murder, assault and suicides,” he told the court, to a huge uproar from Popcru members in the gallery.
The court orderly and magistrate Padmini Chetty struggled to get the public gallery to settle.
Popcru provincial secretary Nthabeleng Molefe said they had been left disappointed by proceedings.
She said Gwala’s murder had taken a heavy toll on all police members.
“Police continue to be annihilated by brazen criminals. Last week alone, in other parts of the country, five officers were killed,” said Molefe.
This prompted her to reiterate the union's call for police minister Bheki Cele to make plans to overhaul the Criminal Procedure Act, a move Popcru believes would end the scourge.
She likened the killing of police officers to treason.
“This would ensure would-be perpetrators do not fall into the trap,” said Molefe.
“Anyone who kills a police member should never be able to see the sun. ”
She said the fight against crime had become a crisis.
Bail proceedings continue.
Off-duty police officer killed in road rage altercation was shot nine times
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
