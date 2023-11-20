KZN cop killed in jewellery heist was preparing for son’s 10th birthday
Instead, his family are in mourning after laying the 41-year-old policeman to rest on Monday
20 November 2023 - 18:55
On Tuesday, Sgt Riyadh Adams and his family would have celebrated his son’s 10th birthday with cake and presents...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.