BMA blames increased truck volumes for congestion at Lebombo border

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has blamed the delays and congestion at the Lebombo border post on increase in the volume of trucks passing through the border.

It's been a chaotic few weeks at the border as numerous protests have flared up as a result of the heavy congestion, which apparently worsened after the introduction of a new system ironically aimed at easing traffic.

Lebombo is mostly used by tipper trucks, which mostly transport mining commodities (coal and chrome). A small percentage of trucks carry general cargo, which includes steel and refrigerators.

The BMA on Tuesday explained that it had signed an agreement with the SA Revenue Services (Sars) "which will see the piloting of a system aimed at eliminating delays".

"The collaboration will ensure efficient and coordinated interventions at ports of entry for easy and cost-effective facilitation of legitimate trade and travel while preventing illegal border crossing of goods and people.

"Truck drivers will be processed without disembarking from their trucks. The drivers will be required to have all required customs documents and immigration passport ready before approaching the canopies.