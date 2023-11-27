South Africa

Eskom confirms stage 4 load-shedding until Saturday morning

27 November 2023 - 14:58
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Eskom has announced it will implement stage 4 load-shedding until 5am on Saturday. Stock photo.
Eskom has announced it will implement stage 4 load-shedding until 5am on Saturday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Eskom has announced stage 4 load-shedding until Saturday morning, hardly a day after the country moved from crippling stage 6 power cuts to a mix of stages 3 and 4.

The utility blamed the higher power cuts on “increasing demand combined with insufficient generating capacity and the need to manage the emergency reserves”.

In a statement, it said: “Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 2pm today [Monday] until 5am on Saturday. Eskom will monitor the power system and communicate any changes to load-shedding should it be required.

“Unplanned outages slightly increased from 15,386MW to 15,424MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance increased from 5,617MW to 6,280MW.”

Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand is 28,123MW. In the past 24 hours, 500MW of generating capacity was taken offline while in the same period 600MW returned to service.

Eskom said it was anticipating the return of about 1,300MW generating capacity by Tuesday evening.

“Eskom teams are working tirelessly to ensure that these additional generating units are returned to service as soon as possible,” it said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Load-shedding to drop to stage 4 from midday on Sunday

South Africans will get a slight reprieve as Eskom announced it was moving from stage 6 load-shedding to stage 4 from midday on Sunday.
News
1 day ago

New power units to come online soon to lessen load-shedding intensity, says Ramokgopa

There has been improvement in the replenishment of emergency reserves and return to service of a number of generating units on Friday and Saturday ...
News
1 day ago

The ANC invents a sixth stage of grief

Ntshavheni’s combination of stages one and two of grief plunged most thinking folk into stage four — depression, writes Tony Leon
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Heatwave and stage 6 load-shedding a recipe for disaster for farmers, says Agri Limpopo

Limpopo farmers on Friday expressed outrage over Eskom's decision to implement stage 6 load-shedding, saying this spelt disaster for the agricultural ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Three security officers raped during robbery at Durban transport depot South Africa
  2. Court refers 'CPUT stabber' for mental evaluation in Cape Town South Africa
  3. SAJBD confirms release of second South African hostage freed by Hamas South Africa
  4. Eskom confirms stage 4 load-shedding until Saturday morning South Africa
  5. LISTEN | 'You can't be fighting like MPs': Senzo Meyiwa judge slams court ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to do some amazing things – Erik ten Hag
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...