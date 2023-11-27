South Africa

SAJBD confirms release of second South African hostage freed by Hamas

27 November 2023 - 15:29
Aviva Siegel and Channa Peri were released from Gaza last week.
Image: SAJBD

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) confirmed the release of a second South African who was part of a group of Israeli hostages released by Hamas at the weekend. 

On Saturday the office of the Israeli prime minister released the names of Israeli citizens returned home, including Channa Peri, 79. Eleven foreigners were also released.

On Monday the office confirmed the release of Aviva Siegel, 64.

“Aviva is a kindergarten teacher kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza with her American husband, Keith, who is still being held [hostage].

“Peri was from Kibbutz Nirim. The mother of three, one of her sons, Roey, was killed on October 7. Her other son Yadav is still being held hostage.”

The SAJBD thanked Qatar, Egypt, Israel and the US for facilitating the ceasefire and the release of hostages.

“We also express our disappointment that the South African government has played, and continues to play, no meaningful role in the release of the hostages, which has resulted in this temporary ceasefire.”

As part of a truce, Hamas is to release at least 50 hostages and Israel will release 150 Palestinian prisoners. 

TimesLIVE

