Courtesy of SABC
The trial within a trial in the Senzo Meyiwa matter continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused back in Pretoria high court
Courtesy of SABC
The trial within a trial in the Senzo Meyiwa matter continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Widow of senior cop involved in Senzo Meyiwa murder probe killed in drive-by shooting
Officers deny assaulting two accused in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Court rejects audio recording of alleged confession in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos