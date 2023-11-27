South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused back in Pretoria high court

27 November 2023 - 10:06 By TimesLIVE
The trial within a trial in the Senzo Meyiwa matter continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.

Widow of senior cop involved in Senzo Meyiwa murder probe killed in drive-by shooting

Gauteng police have opened a murder case after the widow of a senior police officer involved in the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation was killed in a ...
News
2 weeks ago

Officers deny assaulting two accused in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Two members of the Ekurhuleni metro police department have denied torturing and assaulting Bongani Ntanzi, one of the men accused of murdering ...
News
3 weeks ago

Court rejects audio recording of alleged confession in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The Pretoria high court has ruled the audio recording of an alleged confession by an accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial made by magistrate Vivian ...
News
1 month ago
