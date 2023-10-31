South Africa

Officers deny assaulting two accused in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Police and metro cops allegedly assaulted, choked, tortured Bongani Ntanzi

01 November 2023 - 08:16 By Herman Moloi
Bongani Ntanzi, one of five men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa, during the trial in the high court in Pretoria.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Two members of the Ekurhuleni metro police department have denied torturing and assaulting Bongani Ntanzi, one of the men accused of murdering footballer Senzo Meyiwa.

Ntanzi was arrested on June 16 2020 and charged on June 19 for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The state has told the court Ntanzi confessed to killing the soccer star. It said he confessed on June 24.

The Pretoria high court is hearing a trial within a trial on the admissibility of the alleged confessions by Ntanzi and his co- accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya.

Last week, Ntanzi through his legal representative advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, claimed police and metro cops assaulted, choked and tortured him in the presence of investigating officer Brig Bongani Gininda, and coerced him to attach his fingerprint to a pre-written confession.

Ekurhuleni metro cop Const Wendell Jonathan on Tuesday told the court he had not at any point assaulted Ntanzi.

“I have no experience with Ipid [Independent Police Investigative Directorate]. Ipid has not investigated me,” he said.

He agreed with judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng that the accused had a right to report abuse he allegedly suffered under another police officer.

Mngomezulu said his client would open a case against the officers who had allegedly assaulted him.

Meyiwa was killed nine years ago during an alleged house robbery in Vosloorus.

The other accused are Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli.

The group is charged with murder, robbery and being in possession of an illegal firearm in relation to the murder of the soccer star.

Officer Craig Liesering, with 15 years' experience, said: “I can confirm I didn’t assault the accused and did not witness any assault the accused says he suffered. I want to confirm the accused is not telling the truth to his lawyers”

The court previously heard Jonathan and Liesering took Ntanzi to Boksburg from the Pretoria North police station and then to the Boksburg magistrates court.

It heard Ntanzi was taken to magistrate Vivian Cronje, who testified that she took his confession statement, which she said was done freely and voluntarily.

Cronje recorded the alleged confession without Ntanzis consent.

The court has declined to allow the state to submit the recording as evidence to be used in the trial within a trial.

State witness Jabulani Buthelezi, also a metro cop, who apprehended Sibiya, said the accused did not resist arrest.

Buthelezi told the court that while they were at Sibiyas in Thembisa they discovered one magazine and live ammunition for a 9mm pistol. He said when they asked him if he had a gun licence and he said he did not. 

Mngomezulu asked the court for an adjournment until today, saying he was given Buthelezis evidence yesterday morning and would need to consult with Sibiya.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

