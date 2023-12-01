South Africa

Shosholoza Meyl to resume Joburg to Durban and Cape Town services

01 December 2023 - 17:46
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Shosholoza Meyl will resume its service from Johannesburg to Cape Town and Durban. File photo.
Shosholoza Meyl will resume its service from Johannesburg to Cape Town and Durban. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) on Friday confirmed the return of the Shosholoza Meyl train service from Johannesburg to Durban and Cape Town.

The entity announced in a statement that its Mainline Passenger Services (MLPS) division has resumed the long-distance train service after a two-year pause.

“The services, both suspended in 2021 due to operational and network infrastructure challenges, are set to resume just in time for the December holiday period. These services resume as cash-strapped consumers are battling with the costs of long-distance travel.

“Furthermore, Prasa is also pleased to announce that, for added convenience, Shosholoza Meyl will be offering an affordable private car transportation service at an additional cost for passengers travelling to Durban. This service is also open to the public, providing a convenient option for those who wish to transport their vehicles.”

Prasa said it was making “significant strides in rebuilding and recovering the rail infrastructure” with the restoration of 27 commuter rail lines to date.

It also said it was working to restore the long-distance passenger rail services, with Shosholoza Meyl currently operating from Johannesburg to Queenstown and Musina.

“The resumption of the Johannesburg to Durban and Cape Town services mark another milestone in the revival of long-distance passenger rail services. Customers are reminded that limited seats and space are available,” it said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

All aboard hi-tech train from KwaMashu to Durban

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has officially launched the "most advanced" passenger train on the KwaMashu to Durban corridor, costing ...
News
2 months ago

Crack of dawn train ride is best R7.50 ever spent

KwaMashu commuters are delighted with the rollout of the train services as transport costs have hit them hard
News
2 months ago

'We are not going to allow criminality': Prasa boss on safeguarding SA's revamped commuter rail network

The programme faces challenges such as extortionists and the ‘construction mafia’
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We are comforted by your prayers’ — Family of matric pupil who died from snake ... South Africa
  2. Daughter allegedly kills father for threatening her with knife, beating mother South Africa
  3. Africa’s new online foreign exchange system will enable cross-border payments ... South Africa
  4. Ex-OCJ senior managers linked to R225m IT contract granted R10k bail South Africa
  5. 'The murder of a child touches a community' — tributes for mother and son ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Racial slur used in live stream
Murderer slaps police officer after guilty verdict in court