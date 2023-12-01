South Africa

WATCH LIVE | ‘Let communities lead’ — World Aids Day commemoration

01 December 2023 - 11:28 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

As part of World Aids Day commemorations, Deputy President Paul Mashatile, in his capacity as chairperson of the South African National Aids Council (Sanac), will on Friday launch of the local chapter of the Global Alliance to End Aids in Children in Sundumbili township in the iLembe district in KwaZulu-Natal.

This is part of the global initiative by governments to end Aids in children by 2030. 

The 2023 commemorations will take place under the theme “Let Communities Lead”, a call to invest in and strengthen community-led interventions and community-centred approaches in the management of HIV.  

Mashatile will lead the commemoration together with Sanac civil society chairperson Steve Letsike, health minister Joe Phaahla and KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

The Human Sciences Research Council says South Africa needs to work hard to increase HIV viral suppression throughout all its provinces. A survey conducted by the institution revealed that though KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and the Free State have the highest number of people infected with HIV, they've increased viral suppression by 80%.

TimesLIVE

