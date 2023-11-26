Opinion

We need to make our own medicines

A tsunami of disease is building in Africa and the foundation of fighting it will be laid with locally made drugs

26 November 2023 - 00:00 By STAVROS NICOLAOU

With World Aids Day coming up on December 1, and the launch earlier this year of a national strategic plan (NSP) 2023-2028 for HIV, TB and sexually transmitted infections, it’s a good time to reflect on the progress achieved as well as the challenges still to be overcome, and the goals we need to be chasing in the eradication of HIV/Aids in Africa...

