News

Influence of cross-border transmission of HIV into SA under scrutiny in study

Experts say numbers must be viewed in the context of the exposure of people living with the virus to ARVs and viral suppressions

29 November 2023 - 22:32 By LWAZI HLANGU

The issue of cross-border influence on the prevalence of HIV in the country has come under the spotlight in an investigation conducted by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC)...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘There’s a lot going on’: more men than women were killed in Gauteng domestic ... News
  2. Department tells schools to give pupils extra marks to help them progress News
  3. Paradise lost: yet another travel agency fails to deliver News
  4. R350 grant is a ‘temporary measure’, says social development department News
  5. Cops take no prisoners as ‘criminal’ body count piles up in KZN News

Latest Videos

South Africa's rugby captain Siya Kolisi eats snails
Israeli DJs perform at site of October 7 attack on music festival