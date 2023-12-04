South Africa

AfriForum pushes ahead with legal fight on driver's licence cards

04 December 2023 - 21:32
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
AfriForum has applied for leave to appeal a judgment which dismissed its challenge to the requirement that driving licence cards must be renewed every five years.
Image: Denis Droppa

AfriForum has applied for leave to appeal a Pretoria high court judgment which held that the validity period of driver’s licence cards should not be revised.  

On October 30, the court dismissed AfriForum’s application in which it sought to review a regulation providing for the expiry of driving licence cards after five years. 

The court said the regulation AfriForum sought to review was introduced more than 25 years ago. A review application had to be brought within 180 days after the initial regulation regarding the validity period of driver’s licence cards was issued.

AfriForum, in its application dated November 30, applied for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal, alternatively to a full bench of the high court. 

AfriForum campaign officer Louis Boshoff said the transport department wants to enforce regulations which in many cases are not possible to comply with.  

He said AfriForum received several complaints from people who did not receive their new cards from the department on time. This resulted in them being fined despite being legally licensed.  

“South African road users know what it feels like to be fined because of a broken printer. If the department of transport cannot print driver’s licence cards they should not print fines for expired licences either — the injustice is obvious,” Boshoff said. 

TimesLIVE 

