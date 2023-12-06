Nelson Mandela’s stepdaughter pens heartfelt note on 10th anniversary of his passing

The stepdaughter of late former president Nelson Mandela on Tuesday penned a heartfelt note to him on the 10th anniversary of his passing.
Taking to her Twitter page, Josina Machel, daughter of Mandela's widow Graça Machel, shared how they miss Mandela.
“Papa, 10 years ago your dance ended on this earth,” she wrote, posting a picture of her dancing with Mandela on what appeared to be her wedding day.
Image: Supplied
“The positive impact of your presence on this universe still reverberates on. I will keep on dancing with your spirit until we meet again. I miss you. Mum misses you. Ziga and Zanji miss you. We all miss you. Love you 4ever (sic),” she wrote.
Mandela died on December 5 2013 at his Houghton home.
He was 95.
