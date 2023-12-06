South Africa

Nelson Mandela’s stepdaughter pens heartfelt note on 10th anniversary of his passing

06 December 2023 - 08:48 By TIMESLIVE
Nelson Mandela and Graça Machel at the opening of Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town. Archive image
Image: Supplied

The stepdaughter of late former president Nelson Mandela on Tuesday penned a heartfelt note to him on the 10th anniversary of his passing. 

Taking to her Twitter page, Josina Machel, daughter of Mandela's widow Graça Machel, shared how they miss Mandela. 

Papa, 10 years ago your dance ended on this earth,” she wrote, posting a picture of her dancing with Mandela on what appeared to be her wedding day.

 “The positive impact of your presence on this universe still reverberates on. I will keep on dancing with your spirit until we meet again. I miss you. Mum misses you. Ziga and Zanji miss you. We all miss you. Love you 4ever (sic),” she wrote. 

Mandela died on December 5 2013 at his Houghton home. 

He was 95. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | 'I wish for improvement': South Africans have their say on Mandela's absence 10 years after death

Some residents of Soweto, where Nelson Mandela once lived, feel disillusioned by the country's current situation.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Malala Yousafzai delivers 21st Nelson Mandela annual lecture

Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai is delivering the 21st Nelson Mandela annual lecture on Tuesday.
Politics
17 hours ago

A decade after Mandela’s death, his pro-Palestinian legacy lives on

Days after his release from 27 years in prison in February 1990, anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela gave Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat a bear hug, ...
News
23 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Sadly Madiba’s legacy has been a hit and miss affair in SA

A visit to Robben Island museum was a dreary affair, while the Mthatha museum struggles to attract visitors due to the remoteness of its location
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
