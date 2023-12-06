Woman jailed for fatally stabbing twin sister and chopping her body with an axe

A 35-year-old woman who stabbed her twin sister to death during a heated argument and chopped her body with an axe has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.
The court heard how the woman attacked her twin sister and stabbed her with a knife several times until she died at their residence.
The woman then chopped her sister's body with an axe before fleeing the scene.
Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the accused was arrested after she handed herself in at the Moletlane police station on January 20 2023.
“The case was assigned to Sgt Rodney Mothiba and he worked to ensure the accused was denied bail,” he said.
The Mokopane regional court sentenced the woman after she was found guilty of the murder at Ga-Mogotlane village on January 18 2023.
