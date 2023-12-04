South Africa

KZN court denies bail to man wanted in US over prescription drug trade

04 December 2023 - 12:13
An Indian national wanted in the US was arrested in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

An Indian national alleged to be a leader of an organised criminal group involved in the illicit sale of prescription drugs has been arrested in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal.  

Rahul Jaiswal, 40, recently appeared at the Umhlali periodical court to face allegations of conspiracy, drug distribution, money laundering and importing controlled substances. He was denied bail.

Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson, said South Africa had received an extradition request from the US government outlining charges against Jaiswal. 

She said the request inter alia claims he leads an organised criminal group under the guise of Jaiswal DTO. 

“According to the US drug enforcement administration, DTO was allegedly involved in the illegal importation, distribution and misbranding of prescription drugs, operating from India, and reaching customers in the US,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

She said during his bail application Jaiswal highlighted personal circumstances, including his marriage to a South African citizen, financial responsibility towards his family and information about his employment in India. 

The state argued Jaiswal's status as a foreign national, his lack of permitted employment in South Africa and his ties to alleged criminal activities posed significant risks and he was a flight risk.

On November 21 the court found Jaiswal had not demonstrated why his release on bail would be in the interest of justice and denied his application, said Ramkisson-Kara.

She said the matter was adjourned to January 26 for a pre–inquiry into the extradition request hearing. 

“This legal proceeding highlights the international nature of criminal activities and co-operation between countries in addressing transnational crimes. The detailed charges and the denial of bail underscore the seriousness of the allegations against Jaiswal, emphasising the legal complexities involved in extradition cases.” 

TimesLIVE

