South Africa

Man stabs girlfriend to death, wounds man who tries to aid the woman

07 December 2023 - 08:16
Police in Giyani are searching for a man who fatally stabbed his 42-year-old girlfriend and wounded a man who tried to come to her aid. File image.
Image: 123RF

Police in Giyani in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for a man who fatally stabbed his 42-year-old girlfriend and wounded a man who tried to come to the woman's aid .

The mother of four children was stabbed multiple times by the man in Nwakhuwani Village in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the victim and her children were staying with her friend after she experienced domestic problems with her boyfriend.

“The house was reportedly still under construction and the suspect managed to gain entry by using a door that was not properly locked. He then stabbed the victim multiple times. The owner tried to intervene but the suspect tried to stab her as well and she ran outside to seek assistance from the community. A brave man tried to rescue the victim but was also stabbed multiple times by the suspect. The suspect then fled the scene,” Mashaba said.

He said the woman was certified dead on the scene by paramedics and the wounded man was transported to a nearby medical facility.

The deceased was identified as 43-year-old Esther Michavi.

Police have opened a case of murder and attempted murder.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has lauded the bravery of the man who tried to rescue the victim from the perpetrator.

Hadebe condemned the senseless attack.

“This is indeed a sad incident that will also leave emotional scars on the victim's children. The brutal attack is a setback for us, especially as the nation is still observing the 16 Days of Activism campaign for no violence against women and children,” said Hadebe.

Police are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to come forward.

