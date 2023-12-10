South Africa

Helicopters deployed to contain blaze

Firefighters battle Table Mountain blaze

10 December 2023 - 16:22 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A fire that started at around midday on Sunday had been mostly contained by late afternoon
SMOKE SIGNAL A fire that started at around midday on Sunday had been mostly contained by late afternoon
Image: Twitter

About 100 firefighters were fighting to contain a wildfire that flared up on the slopes of Table Mountain below the cableway station on Sunday, the South African National Parks Board confirmed.

The fire was mostly contained thanks to firefighting activities which included the services of three helicopters, South African National Parks regional spokesperson Lauren Howard-Clayton said.

“It’s about 90% contained. We don’t know the cause of the fire just yet. Once it is fully contained and we’ve done mop-up operations then we’ll be in the investigation team,” she said on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was initially fuelled by hot and windy conditions in Cape Town, with a strong southeaster sending a plume of smoke across the city bowl. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘Knife-wielding robbers’ caught in Table Mountain National Park

Two men who allegedly robbed a group of mountain bikers at knife-point have been arrested in Table Mountain National Park.
News
5 days ago

Can private-public partnership make beleaguered Table Mountain National Park less ‘scary’?

A dedicated specialised unit able to gather intelligence and respond to crime, could easily close the gap on thugs
News
1 week ago

Confine visits to Lion's Head, Signal Hill to daylight hours, urges SANParks

SANParks has strongly urged tour operators and guides to limit activities on Signal Hill and Lion's Head to between sunrise and sunset due to an ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Clean water? These are the top-performing municipalities South Africa
  3. Retired Durban doctor, 85, pleads guilty to fraud South Africa
  4. ‘Bus drivers should have been arrested’: Motsoaledi on Zimbabwe minors travel ... South Africa
  5. POLL | Should Bheki Cele's assistant pay back R450k spent on RWC trip? South Africa

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad