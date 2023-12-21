South Africa

Bafokeng mine strike has ended, disciplinary action to follow: Implats

21 December 2023 - 08:25 By TimesLIVE
The company added it was grateful the protest action had ended without safety incidents “given it occurred in the operation’s underground workings, in breach of safety regulations.”
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The unprotected underground protest action at Impala Bafokeng’s platinum mine, which began on Monday, ended with all miners safely returning to the surface by Wednesday evening.

The protest action, initially involving 2,205 employees, began at the North and South shafts of the operation’s Bafokeng Rasimone mine.

“By 2.50pm on Wednesday all North Shaft employees had returned to surface and by 5.05pm all South Shaft employees had returned to surface,” Implats said.

Implats said it remained willing to engage in constructive and mutually respectful employee engagement. “Our focus now shifts to safely completing the planned operational shutdown at Impala Bafokeng ahead of the upcoming Christmas break, instituting required disciplinary processes, and securing the sustainability of the operation amid the low metal price environment.”

TimesLIVE

