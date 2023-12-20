The unprotected protest action at Impala's Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine, which started on Monday, remains unresolved.
By 7pm on Tuesday Implats said 167 employees had returned to the surface, while about 2,038 employees remained underground.
Implats said it has implemented targeted emergency measures to safeguard the wellbeing of those participating in the illegal protest, voluntarily or under duress.
“Support measures for concerned family members and friends have been introduced.
“Assistance is available to employees electing to exit the shafts when they are ready to do so.”
The sit-in protest was sparked by the recent change in ownership at Impala Bafokeng.
167 Bafokeng miners surface but 2,038 stay underground
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The unprotected protest action at Impala's Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine, which started on Monday, remains unresolved.
By 7pm on Tuesday Implats said 167 employees had returned to the surface, while about 2,038 employees remained underground.
Implats said it has implemented targeted emergency measures to safeguard the wellbeing of those participating in the illegal protest, voluntarily or under duress.
“Support measures for concerned family members and friends have been introduced.
“Assistance is available to employees electing to exit the shafts when they are ready to do so.”
The sit-in protest was sparked by the recent change in ownership at Impala Bafokeng.
'Bittersweet' moment as RBPlat delists
Implats said issues at stake for the protest ringleaders included the view that accumulated pension fund balances of employees can be paid out to employees, that statutory taxation provisions should not apply to award and/or bonus payments, and concerns over the historical employee profit share arrangement being converted, at the election of employees, into an employee share ownership trust.
The company said it was willing to engage in constructive negotiations to settle the dispute.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
More than 2,000 Implats miners remain underground in illegal unprotected strike
Implats miners remain underground as day two of sit-in protest continues
IN PICS | Sombre memorial service for Implats miners who died in shaft accident
Gold One mine: Criminal charges opened after ‘assaults underground’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos