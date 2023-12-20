South Africa

167 Bafokeng miners surface but 2,038 stay underground

20 December 2023 - 08:27 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Implats said it has implemented targeted emergency measures to safeguard the wellbeing of those participating in the illegal protest, voluntarily or under duress. File image
Implats said it has implemented targeted emergency measures to safeguard the wellbeing of those participating in the illegal protest, voluntarily or under duress. File image
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The unprotected protest action at Impala's Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine, which started on Monday, remains unresolved.

By 7pm on Tuesday Implats said 167 employees had returned to the surface, while about 2,038 employees remained underground.

Implats said it has implemented targeted emergency measures to safeguard the wellbeing of those participating in the illegal protest, voluntarily or under duress.

“Support measures for concerned family members and friends have been introduced.

“Assistance is available to employees electing to exit the shafts when they are ready to do so.”

The sit-in protest was sparked by the recent change in ownership at Impala Bafokeng.

'Bittersweet' moment as RBPlat delists

This week marked the end of an era for Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) as it delisted from the JSE after a 13-year run on the bourse, in what was ...
Business Times
2 months ago

Implats said issues at stake for the protest ringleaders included the view that accumulated pension fund balances of employees can be paid out to employees, that statutory taxation provisions should not apply to award and/or bonus payments, and concerns over the historical employee profit share arrangement being converted, at the election of employees, into an employee share ownership trust.

The company said it was willing to engage in constructive negotiations to settle the dispute.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

More than 2,000 Implats miners remain underground in illegal unprotected strike

More than 2,000 miners at Implats' Platinum mine near Rustenburg in the North West remained underground on Monday afternoon after an illegal protest ...
News
1 day ago

Implats miners remain underground as day two of sit-in protest continues

According to the National Union of Mineworkers, the workers were erroneously told there was extra money due to them after tax deductions on a ...
News
18 hours ago

IN PICS | Sombre memorial service for Implats miners who died in shaft accident

A woman dressed in black seated on stage in a group of mourners stared as a pastor preached at the memorial service for 13 miners who died in an ...
News
1 week ago

Gold One mine: Criminal charges opened after ‘assaults underground’

Criminal and internal disciplinary investigations are under way after the illegal underground sit-in protest at Gold One mine in Springs on the East ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Three accused of funeral policy fraud admit guilt South Africa
  2. Swift justice for four guilty of dealing in drugs South Africa
  3. NSPCA obtains order interdicting spread of defamatory, false statements South Africa
  4. Paramedic Gerco van Deventer still in Algeria after release from Al-Qaeda ... South Africa
  5. Teacher Kirsten Kluyts’ alleged killer admits he wore her top when leaving ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Murder accused's father weeps in court after bail proceedings in Kirsten Kluyts ...
South African ex-President Jacob Zuma has denounced the ANC and pledged to vote ...