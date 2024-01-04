Cricket

Conrad, Rohit slam pitch, but one wants neutrality, other offers support

04 January 2024 - 17:37 By Stuart Hess at Newlands
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Keshav Maharaj on day two of the second Test at Newlands on Thursday.
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Keshav Maharaj on day two of the second Test at Newlands on Thursday.
Image: Reuters/Esa Alexander

The Newlands pitch understandably dominated the post-match chat after a Test that finished barely an hour into the second session on day two.

“You only need to look at the scores; one and a half days and the way they chased a little target of 80... it’s a sad state of affairs, when you need more luck than skill to survive in a Test match,” said Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad.

“All the ethics and values of Test cricket go out the window, and this was just a slugfest and a ‘slogathon’.”

India won, by seven wickets to tie the series, but their captain, Rohit Sharma, didn’t want to be drawn into criticising the surface. Rather, said Rohit, he was interested in how the International Cricket Council would grade it. “I don’t mind playing on pitches like this as long as people keep their mouths shut about India.”

Rohit said the Newlands pitch was challenging and dangerous, and he was interested in how it would be assessed by the ICC.

“You see, in India on day one, when the pitch starts turning, people start talking about it if there’s a puff of dust. There’s so much cracks here on the pitch. I think it’s important that we stay neutral everywhere we go, especially the match referees. 

“I still can’t believe that the World Cup final pitch was rated below average, there was a batsman who scored a hundred in that match. How can that be a poor pitch? So the ICC needs to look into it and start rating pitches based on what they see, not based on the countries. I think that’s quite important. 

“I’m all for pitches like this [at Newlands]. We want to challenge ourselves by playing on pitches like this. We pride ourselves on playing on pitches like this. But all I want to say is ‘be neutral’,” said Rohit. 

Newlands’ new curator, Braam Mong, has been in the spotlight for the duration of the match and there is a danger that the surface will be ranked poor by the ICC once reports from the two captains and the match referee are submitted to that organisation’s pitch consultant, Andy Atkinson.

Newlands could face a sanction, similar to the one the Wanderers copped in 2018, and it risked being banned from hosting international matches after the final Test of a series - also involving India - was described as dangerous. The Wanderers’ punishment was only lifted last year. 

“I thought I knew [Newlands] very well. It never ceases to amaze. That was completely out of character,” said Conrad.

“You gather all the information, either through your experience having coached here or players having played here, and stack things up accordingly and then everything goes out the window when you encounter a surface like this.”  

He explained that for a young batting line-up, the best lesson to take from the match was to forget it.

“I had so much pleasure in announcing that [Tristan Stubbs] was debuting and then I apologised to him for giving him a debut on a wicket like this,” said Conrad. “The message [to the batters] is that it is not going to get any more difficult than this.”

Despite his criticism of the pitch, Conrad also said he would seek out Mong in the next few days and put his arm around the groundsman’s shoulders.

“I know Braam. He’s a good guy. And sometimes good guys do bad things or get it wrong,” Conrad remarked.

“This doesn’t turn Braam into a rubbish groundsman, just like us being bowled out for 55 doesn’t turn us into a rubbish cricket team. Five days ago we thrashed them. There will be a lot of lessons for Braam.

“I’ll pop in there tomorrow and have water with him and see what his thoughts are. It’s easy to rubbish things, but you have to feel for a groundsman, especially in Cape Town. He wants to get it so right and maybe the wicket was a little over-prepared.

“Just like cricketers and coaches, you have to take it on the chin, that will be my message to Braam as well, to take it on the chin.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Magnificent Markram forces India to chase 79 in final innings

Aiden Markram’s seventh Test century, an innings rich in quality and courage, delayed India’s seemingly inexorable march to a series tying win at ...
Sport
8 hours ago

India claim victory in less than two days to tie series against Proteas

India won their first Test match at Newlands, ensuring a 1-1 tie in a series which lasted less than five days.
Sport
6 hours ago

Proteas, India bleed 23 wickets as Newlands is left to ponder ‘what just happened?’

“What the hell just happened?” No doubt that was a sentiment shared in pubs, around braais, in living rooms and certainly by the patrons as they ...
Sport
1 day ago

Even Ashwell Prince has never seen Newlands play like this

“Some of the things I've seen today, I’ve never seen at Newlands before,” said Ashwell Prince, someone who knows the ground very well, after ...
Sport
1 day ago

Records from an astonishingly chaotic day 1 at Newlands

A host of records were set as a staggering 23 wickets tumbled on a chaotic first day of the second Test between South Africa and India at Newlands on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Cricket SA has ‘utmost respect for Test format as pinnacle of the game we love’

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said it made “every effort” to find a new time slot for the Proteas' two-match Test series with New Zealand, but the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Elgar saddened by sending Proteas ‘B’ to NZ, says bosses must save Test cricket

As he takes his final bow from the international stage, Dean Elgar can only hope that the format he holds most dear can retain the prominence it had ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Even Ashwell Prince has never seen Newlands play like this Soccer
  2. Ndidi out of Nigeria side for Africa Cup of Nations Soccer
  3. Proteas, India bleed 23 wickets as Newlands is left to ponder ‘what just ... Cricket
  4. Bafana coach Broos admits ‘mistake’ on Themba Zwane, one of the best players ... Soccer
  5. Swallows accept guilt as they are charged for bringing PSL into disrepute Soccer

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...