South Africa

Lower stages of load-shedding this weekend

05 January 2024 - 16:46 By TimesLIVE
The power utility says lower stages of load-shedding are as a result of the return to service of some generation units in the past 48 hours.
The power utility says lower stages of load-shedding are as a result of the return to service of some generation units in the past 48 hours.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Load-shedding will be reduced to stage 1 on Saturday from 5am until 4pm.

Stage 2 load-shedding will then be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Sunday.

It will then be suspended until 4pm on Sunday and stage 1 load-shedding will resume from 4pm until 5am on Monday.

“The lower stages of load-shedding are as a result of the return to service of some generation units in the past 48 hours, coupled with the anticipated lower weekend demand,” Eskom said.

TimesLIVE

