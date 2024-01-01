South Africa

Get ready for the return of load-shedding after 'setback' at Eskom

01 January 2024 - 15:57
The power utility said it's load forecast for the evening peak demand for Tuesday is 23 011MW.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Stage 2 load-shedding returns on Tuesday from 5am until 4pm.

Immediately after that the rotational power cuts will be cranked up a notch to stage 3 until 5am on Wednesday.

According to Eskom, with intensified maintenance aimed at improving the fleet performance, there was a setback with three generating units (2,148MW) not coming back online as anticipated.

This, coupled with a loss of six generating units (3,113MW) and a projected increase in electricity demand, required the reintroduction of load-shedding.

“This pattern of stage 2 load-shedding in the morning and stage 3 load-shedding in the evening will be repeated daily until further notice. Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate any changes should it be required,” it said.

Eskom's unplanned outages total 16,231MW of generating capacity, while capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 8,451MW.

“Eskom teams are working tirelessly to ensure 4,921MW of generating capacity is returned to service before the end of the week,” it said.

The power utility said its load forecast for the evening peak demand for Tuesday was 23,011MW.

“We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm to 9pm as this lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load-shedding,” said Eskom.

TimesLIVE

