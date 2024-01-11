South Africa

Repairs to Lilian Ngoyi gas blast site in CBD set for December completion

11 January 2024 - 13:11 By TimesLIVE
The explosion in the CBD saw a busy street cave in, with several vehicles flung off the road or toppled by the force of the blast.
The explosion in the CBD saw a busy street cave in, with several vehicles flung off the road or toppled by the force of the blast. 
Image: City of Joburg via X

The City of Johannesburg allocated R196m to the repairs of Lillian Ngoyi Street, formerly Bree, after last year's gas blast.

The project is expected to be completed by December 15.

“This is a major rehabilitation project as new infrastructure will replace the ageing infrastructure,” the city said.

The companies hired for the rehabilitation work are Durapi Consulting and Step Up Engineering.

The contract includes removing the rubble and damaged infrastructure, construction and replacement of service tunnels and “installation of modern health and safety measures to mitigate the risk of similar disasters in future”. 

At least 80 jobs will be created on the project and six SMMEs will participate, the city said.

TimesLIVE

