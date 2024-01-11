Politics

Ramaphosa sends well wishes to the SA legal team at the International Court of Justice

11 January 2024 - 12:41
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed that his party and the government stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine. File photo.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed that his party and the government stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

President Cyril Ramaphosa sent well wishes to the South African legal team taking on Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Thursday.

The ICJ is holding public hearings into a case brought by South Africa against Israel accusing it of committing genocidal acts against Palestinians.

“We are riding on the shoulders of all South Africans. We are giving them strength and supporting them as they launch this case because we want the genocide to stop,” said Ramaphosa.

He said the legal team, led by justice minister Ronald Lamola, was relying on the support of all South Africans as it made its debut on the international stage.

“We want an immediate ceasefire because we want the corridors of humanitarian aid to go through and finally a settlement to ensure that the Palestinians get their self-determination through a two-state solution,” said Ramaphosa.

The president was speaking at the ANC-aligned progressive business forum’s annual presidential golf day in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, where he teed off with businesspeople.

It cost half a million rand to tee off with Ramaphosa. This is one of the fundraising initiatives taking place ahead of the party’s birthday rally on Saturday.

Similar golf day packages are available with other ANC bigwigs, including treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa, who comes a lot cheaper than Ramaphosa at R250,000.

Tickets to play with members of the national executive committee cost R150,000 and the company of provincial executive committee members is a snip at R100,000.

General tickets cost R20,000 and companies can put their brands on individual holes for a fee. Prize money of R60,000 is up for grabs.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Gaza genocide claim at ICJ 'atrocious and preposterous': Israel's Herzog

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Tuesday that “there is nothing more atrocious and preposterous” than a lawsuit filed in the International ...
News
1 day ago

The ICJ is facing a stark choice

South Africa will argue its case on Thursday and Israel is scheduled to respond on Friday.
News
1 day ago

UK's Jeremy Corbyn to join SA at The Hague in genocide case against Israel

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola will lead the South African delegation to The Hague for the country's genocide case against ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'We fear nothing': Ramaphosa confident ANC will retain power Politics
  2. UK's Jeremy Corbyn to join SA at The Hague in genocide case against Israel Politics
  3. POLL | Is ANC's January 8 statement relevant in modern-era politics? Politics
  4. POLL | Is Fikile Mbalula single-handedly tarnishing brand ANC? Politics
  5. WATCH | ‘I stated historical facts’: Mbalula firm on ANC defence of Zuma during ... Politics

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...