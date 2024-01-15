South Africa

Repairs on Golden Highway sinkhole to begin at end of January

15 January 2024 - 16:41
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A sinkhole on the Golden Highway between Eldorado Park and Lenasia is to be fixed.
A sinkhole on the Golden Highway between Eldorado Park and Lenasia is to be fixed.
Image: Screenshot

Plans are under way to repair the sinkhole on the Golden Highway between Eldorado Park and Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, at the end of January.

The Gauteng department of roads and transport on Monday said it was getting approval for a contractor to close the sinkhole. 

Melitah Madiba, the department spokesperson, said the hole was caused by an embankment failure on the southbound abutment.

“The incessant rains that fell during December compromised the bridge embankments, and the increased flow in the Kliprivier resulted in the partial collapse of the southbound bridge approach,” Madiba said.

She said it would take about 10 months to finish the repairs.

“The partial collapse of the southbound-bridge approach occurred on December 16 2023, rendering the southbound carriageway unusable.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Free State yet to see improved roads, impact of Vala Zonke: farming group

The farming community in the Free State says provincial road users are yet to see real improvements, despite the Operation Vala Zonke campaign.
News
1 day ago

Sanral to issue 70 tenders worth R28bn as it embarks on drive to upgrade ailing road network

The SA National Roads Agency will in the next six months issue tenders worth about R28bn aimed at stimulating economic growth across all provinces.
News
2 days ago

Repair work on Cape Town bridge nearing completion, city says

Extensive repairs over six months to Cape Town’s Woodstock Lower Church Street bridge, which connects the suburb to the N1, are nearing completion, ...
News
2 days ago

Ease the road death toll with a new toll road to the north

When I sat down to write this column, 800 people had already died on the roads since the start of the festive season. Mind you, this is just for the ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

TONY LEON | Festooned with crater-like potholes, Winnie Mandela Drive is a another sad ANC epitaph

The renaming of William Nicol Drive is perhaps a fitting commemoration of Winnie Mandela’s ‘tattered legacy’
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. NSFAS should distribute funds and ditch the tenders — NGO South Africa
  3. Canada doesn't accept premise of SA's genocide motion at ICJ: Trudeau World
  4. 48 firms sign up to help Joburg keep traffic lights on during power cuts South Africa
  5. 'The murder of a child touches a community' — tributes for mother and son ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...