Extensive repairs over six months to Cape Town’s Woodstock Lower Church Street bridge, which connects the suburb to the N1, are nearing completion, the City of Cape Town says.
The city’s urban mobility directorate said the maintenance work, which involves the installation of precast concrete handrails, replacing damaged balustrades and structural defect repairs on the beams and columns of the bridge, is expected to be completed by January 31.
The repairs also include the top of the bridge, as well as the soffits of the deck over the N1 freeway. The city warned motorists to expect delays on the N1 near the bridge until the end of January.
“There are traffic accommodation options in place along FW de Klerk Boulevard (N1) and road users are encouraged to adhere to all traffic control measures,” the city said.
These include reduction in traffic speed limits to 60km/h when work is under way, temporary lane closures and a stop-and-go system.
Repair work on Cape Town bridge nearing completion, city says
Once repair work is completed Woodstock's Lower Church Street bridge will be safer and more aesthetically pleasing for road users and local businesses: MMC
Image: Supplied
Extensive repairs over six months to Cape Town’s Woodstock Lower Church Street bridge, which connects the suburb to the N1, are nearing completion, the City of Cape Town says.
The city’s urban mobility directorate said the maintenance work, which involves the installation of precast concrete handrails, replacing damaged balustrades and structural defect repairs on the beams and columns of the bridge, is expected to be completed by January 31.
The repairs also include the top of the bridge, as well as the soffits of the deck over the N1 freeway. The city warned motorists to expect delays on the N1 near the bridge until the end of January.
“There are traffic accommodation options in place along FW de Klerk Boulevard (N1) and road users are encouraged to adhere to all traffic control measures,” the city said.
These include reduction in traffic speed limits to 60km/h when work is under way, temporary lane closures and a stop-and-go system.
Sanral to issue 70 tenders worth R28bn as it embarks on drive to upgrade ailing road network
“The repair and rehabilitation of the existing vehicular bridge structure at Lower Church Street is required to improve the safety and operational standards of the bridge. This includes damage to the existing structure resulting from impact or traffic accidents at various locations,” said Rob Quintas, the city’s MMC for urban mobility.
“By doing this work, we are further mitigating degradation of the structure due to concrete spalling and theft. The structure will be safer and more aesthetically pleasing for all road users and local businesses.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Repairs under way in Joburg CBD after last year's gas explosion
The odds don’t favour road users this festive season
Sanral battling to find contractor to repair R40m flood-damaged Tongaat bridge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos