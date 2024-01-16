South Africa

Vital coal line still closed after two trains collide near Richards Bay

16 January 2024 - 16:40 By Lwazi Hlangu
Two trains carrying coal collided and derailed on Sunday near Richards Bay.
Image: Supplied

Clean-up operations are still in place on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast after two trains collided on Sunday.

The two coal freight trains collided at Elubana, outside Richards Bay, resulting in the disruption of the vital economic export rail line in the northern KZN town.

Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) said there were no serious injuries reported from the collision and the staff who were involved were sent for medical observation.

It confirmed that it had begun recovery efforts and is investigating the cause of the accident.

“TFR teams were dispatched to the scene immediately and recovery efforts began in earnest. Environmental teams are also at the scene to ensure compliance in the recovery and clean-up operations.”

The parastatal has a manual management system using signals and telecommunications to manage movement.

Transnet announced in November that it would be gradually adding to its coal service to the north corridor, primarily to reduce the congestion at Richards Bay port, as part of the company's overall recovery plan.

The corridor, which runs from Lephalale to Richards Bay, has experienced significant challenges which have hampered its performances in recent years, including lack of locomotives, cable theft and infrastructure vandalism.

TimesLIVE

