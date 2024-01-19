Melissa said she developed a good work ethic, worked consistently, used the support system available to her and always sought help throughout her high school years.
“I have no words at the moment. I am shaking, I am in disbelief because it has to sink in,” she said.
She advised 2024 matric pupils to enjoy their “jam-packed” year as it is going to be overwhelming and advised them to use the support systems available to them.
“Stay updated with your schoolwork. It will help you identify problem areas early, which will help you avoid the stress of cramming the night before the exams. Your teachers are there to help you and they will if you ask them,” she said.
Melissa said without outright challenges during her matric year, she was also occupied with extramural activities. She played hockey and water polo and served on the school's pupil council.
She credited her parents for their support during the exams as something that kept her going and focused.
“My family was very supportive. Whenever I got stressed during the exams my mom was always [there]: 'Are you OK? Do you need anything? Do you want some water?'. That put me at ease.”
She said her mother always told her that she had prepared enough on the days of exams and believed in her.
“Another big factor in my support system is the staff at our school. I would like to say a big thank you to them because without them I would have definitely not stood up here today,” she said.
The matric class of 2023 achieved a 82.9% pass rate, up by 2.8 percentage points from 80.1% the year before.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga released the results in Randburg, Gauteng, on Thursday night and celebrated the top achievers from the class of 2023.
‘These are results of dedication, immense hard work over the years’ — father of top 2023 matric pupil
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/Sowetan
The achievements of the 2023 top matric pupil in public schools were accomplished through dedication and hard work over the years.
This is according to Melissa Muller's father, Andre , from Stellenbosch in the Western Cape.
Melissa, from Rhenish Girls' High School in the Western Cape, was named the number one pupil in the country. She plans to study mechatronics engineering at the University of Stellenbosch this year.
“It is not something that starts in a short time. It comes over a long time. The parents create an environment in which she can flourish and assist her to face pressures when there are emotional ups and downs ,” said her father.
He said, for them, it was about creating an environment that would allow their daughter to achieve and realise her full potential.
“It is not something you start at the beginning of grade 12 and she is a top achiever at the end of the year. When things start to get a little more formal, maybe from grade 4 or 5, it starts there.”
He said they couldn't slack off and there was a point when it was no longer about them creating an environment for her but about Melissa's desire to succeed.
“She has always been esteemed, dedicated, very focused and you know it is up to her at the end. Obviously, she has been very fortunate to go to a good school. The teachers there have been excellent.
He believes her achievements will open many paths for his daughter and provide many opportunities.
The matric class of 2023 achieved a 82.9% pass rate, up by 2.8 percentage points from 80.1% the year before.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga released the results in Randburg, Gauteng, on Thursday night and celebrated the top achievers from the class of 2023.
