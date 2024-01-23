South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Brig Bongani Gininda continues testifying at Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

23 January 2024 - 10:13 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The Pretoria high court will continue hearing testimony from Brig Bongani Gininda on Tuesday.

During his testimony at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Monday Gininda said evidence obtained under oath indicated the soccer star's shooting was a “contractual assassination” and not a botched robbery.

Meyiwa was shot dead in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo at her mother's home in Vosloorus in October 2014. Also present were Kelly's sister Zandile, her boyfriend Longwe Twala, the two women's mother Ntombi Khumalo and two of Meyiwa's friends visiting from KwaZulu-Natal.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Senzo Meyiwa's shooting a 'contractual assassination' or hit: lead investigator

Evidence obtained under oath shows the fatal shooting of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was a “contractual assassination” and not a botched robbery, ...
News
21 hours ago

MEYIWA RECAP | Crucial questions that have been answered so far

Investigations reveal that Meyiwa was murdered as a contractual assassination or hit rather than a robbery gone wrong
News
15 hours ago

IN PICS | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused in dock on drugs, ammo rap

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial accused Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya appeared in the Thembisa magistrate's court on Friday in a separate criminal matter.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Notorious Cape Town drug dealer Fadwaan 'Vet' Murphy handed 18 years in jail South Africa
  2. Thabi Leoka quits Amplats board after doctorate scandal South Africa
  3. Senzo Meyiwa's shooting a 'contractual assassination' or hit: lead investigator South Africa
  4. Joburg EMS calls off search for woman swept away in Sunninghill during floods ... South Africa
  5. Shot Cape Town lawyer 'died because he failed to deliver' South Africa

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted