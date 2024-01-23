The Pretoria high court will continue hearing testimony from Brig Bongani Gininda on Tuesday.
During his testimony at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Monday Gininda said evidence obtained under oath indicated the soccer star's shooting was a “contractual assassination” and not a botched robbery.
Meyiwa was shot dead in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo at her mother's home in Vosloorus in October 2014. Also present were Kelly's sister Zandile, her boyfriend Longwe Twala, the two women's mother Ntombi Khumalo and two of Meyiwa's friends visiting from KwaZulu-Natal.
WATCH LIVE | Brig Bongani Gininda continues testifying at Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
