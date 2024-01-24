South Africa

WATCH LIVE | 2023/24 festive season road traffic statistics

24 January 2024 - 11:23 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News.

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga will release the 2023/24 festive season road traffic statistics at a media briefing on Wednesday.

The minister will be joined by stakeholders in the traffic sector, including representatives from law enforcement, government agencies and road safety organisations.

