news

WATCH | How seat belts save lives even at 40km/h

View the difference between restrained and unrestrained occupants in a car with airbags

13 December 2023 - 10:09 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

With the start of the festive season and its high rate of road accidents upon us, large reductions in traffic fatalities are possible if everyone in the vehicle is buckled up. Research has shown wearing seat belts reduces the risk of death in crashes by up to 72%.

Though using seat belts and child restraints is mandatory in South Africa, there is still noncompliance, says the Automobile Association (AA).

The AA claims the seat belt-wearing rate in South Africa is below 60%. There is a perception among many motorists that because they consider themselves excellent drivers, they don't need to be restrained because “I will never be in a crash”.

Every scientific study undertaken has shown seat belts are the most effective method of reducing death and serious injury in a crash. South Africa could probably reduce its annual road deaths by a third if everybody wore their seat belts. In a crash, people have a five-times greater chance of survival if they stay in the vehicle instead of being ejected.

Seat belts should also be worn in cars with airbags, as this video shows. View the difference between restrained and unrestrained occupants in a car with airbags crashed at just 40km/h.

MORE:

US agency takes first step to mandate anti-drunk driving technology

US auto safety regulators said on Tuesday they have started the process that will force carmakers to adopt new technology to prevent intoxicated ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Heightened police presence to watch over Joburg roads this festive season

Johannesburg's safer festive season campaign to focus on drunk driving and vehicle and driver fitness.
Motoring
6 days ago

No mercy for drivers without number plates this festive season

Motorists driving without number plates will be among those targeted during the festive season road-safety campaign, says transport minister ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

South Africa's Afro-pop sensation Zahara dies aged 36
South Africa opts for nuclear power as part of measures to address electricity ...