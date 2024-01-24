South Africa

Well-known Helderberg wildlife rescuer Rico Pentz dies of cobra bite

24 January 2024 - 13:55 By Kim Swartz
Snake rehabilitation and wildlife expert Rico Pentz has died after a cobra bite.
Image: Rico Pentz via Facebook

Messages expressing sadness and shock are pouring in for wildlife rehabilitation and education specialist Rico Pentz, from Strand near Cape Town, who died after a cobra bit him.

Pentz, 39, a husband and father of three, was attending to a call out when he was bitten by the snake last Wednesday. He was administered anti-venom in hospital but died on Sunday.

The snake tattoo covering a previous bite after a skin graft treatment.
Image: Rico Pentz via Facebook

He had previously been bitten twice, including by a puffadder in 2018 which required a skin graft on his arm and extensive treatment.

A year ago he posed for photos of a snake tattoo he had commissioned to cover the large scar.

He worked at the Eagle Encounters non-profit wildlife conservation organisation at Spier Estate and had started his own Helderberg Wildlife Rescue group.

“Rico was an all-round animal lover and great snake catcher who will be missed dearly,” said Blackie Swart, a fellow snake relocation expert.

Friend George Kruger described him as a “dedicated animal lover and an extraordinary soul”.

He said: “The world mourns the loss of someone who always went the extra mile, leaving behind a void that echoes with the gratitude of rescued animals and the hearts of friends.”

Friends of Pentz have created a Back-a-Buddy page to raise funds to cover his medical and funeral costs.

TimesLIVE

