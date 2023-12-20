South Africa

Rhino dies after suspected snake bite while calf tries to help

20 December 2023 - 12:34
A 22-year-old female rhino in KwaZulu-Natal died three days after a suspected snake bite, leaving behind a two-month-old calf.
Image: Raverhino

KZN-based animal rights group Rave Rhino & Wildlife Project (RR&WP) said the rhino, named Mpilo, collapsed on Sunday into a small watering hole and showed symptoms resembling seizures.

On Sunday and Monday security officials, wildlife organisations and a veterinarian assisted to get her out of the watering hole and monitor her condition.

“She was unable to stand and continued to convulse and make grunting sounds. Her condition appeared to deteriorate throughout the night,” RR&WP said.

Mpilo died on Tuesday afternoon. They suspect it was a snake bite, possibly a mamba that caused her demise, and are awaiting autopsy results.

Mpilo had a two-month-old calf who was seen trying to care for her by nudging, crying and attempting to protect her from the vet and rhino minders.

“The young calf, a sweet baby boy named Achilles, has been relocated to an undisclosed rhino orphanage. Our team transported him late yesterday [Tuesday] to the facility. He is under the care of a remarkable team of professionals,” it said.

Achilles was Mpilo’s third baby.

The organisation had to construct a boma using cement, stones and poles before using a crane to move Mpilo out of the water.

TimesLIVE

