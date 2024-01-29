South Africa

Phoenix residents block entrances and exits in protest over water issues

29 January 2024 - 08:21 By TIMES LIVE
Residents blockaded entry and exit points along the Phoenix highway on Monday in protest over service delivery failures.
Image: Supplied

Phoenix residents blocked access into and out of the area north of Durban on Monday in protest over ongoing water supply issues. 

The planned protest commenced with officials parking vehicles along the Phoenix highway and Ottawa, Cornubia, South Gate, Gandhi Park and Spine road intersections. 

They are demanding a response from the eThekwini municipality after weeks without water and electricity. 

This is a developing story. 

READ MORE:

SAHRC steps in after eThekwini residents cry foul over water outages

The South African Human Rights Commission has taken a “proactive” role in monitoring water issues in eThekwini after a week of community protests ...
News
2 days ago

Mchunu assures eThekwini residents water will soon be restored

With ongoing water challenges in most parts of eThekwini, water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu says his department is working around the clock ...
News
5 days ago

Durban residents with JoJo tanks urged to disconnect them from city's system

eThekwini residents aho have static water tanks (JoJo tanks) at home have been urged to disconnect them from the municipal reticulation system to ...
News
1 month ago
