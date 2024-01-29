Japan late on Sunday said it has decided to suspend additional funding to the UN's agency for Palestinians in Gaza while the agency conducts an investigation into an allegation that its staff was involved in the October 7 attack on Israel.
Japan is "extremely concerned about the alleged involvement of UNRWA staff members in the terror attack on Israel" and has been "strongly urging UNRWA to conduct the investigation in a prompt and complete manner", the foreign ministry said.
UN officials have urged countries, including top donors the US and Germany, to reconsider their funding pauses for UNRWA. Japan is the sixth biggest donor to the agency, according to the UNRWA's 2022 data.
Japan pauses funding to UNRWA, says it is ‘extremely concerned’ about allegations
Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Feuntes
