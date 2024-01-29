World

Japan pauses funding to UNRWA, says it is ‘extremely concerned’ about allegations

29 January 2024 - 08:15 By Kantaro Komiya
People at the"100 days 100 voices" event in Paris, France on January 14 2024 to mark 100 days since the October 7 Hamas attack and taking of hostages in Israel. UNRWA staff members were allegedly involved in the attack. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Feuntes

Japan late on Sunday said it has decided to suspend additional funding to the UN's agency for Palestinians in Gaza while the agency conducts an investigation into an allegation that its staff was involved in the October 7 attack on Israel.

Japan is "extremely concerned about the alleged involvement of UNRWA staff members in the terror attack on Israel" and has been "strongly urging UNRWA to conduct the investigation in a prompt and complete manner", the foreign ministry said.

UN officials have urged countries, including top donors the US and Germany, to reconsider their funding pauses for UNRWA. Japan is the sixth biggest donor to the agency, according to the UNRWA's 2022 data.

Reuters

