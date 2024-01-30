South Africa

'Tears fall when we pass area where he died': Family of man killed in July 2021 unrest

30 January 2024
The family of Lindani Bhengu, 20, who was killed during the July 2021 unrest in Soweto, are still struggling with their loss.
The family of Lindani Bhengu, 20, who was killed during the July 2021 unrest in Soweto, are still struggling with their loss.
Image: Supplied

Nearly three years after the July unrest that swept South Africa, the family of one of the victims of the violence are still reeling from the pain of their loss.

The heartbroken Bhengu family has many unanswered questions on what led to their son's death. 

Lindani Bhengu, 20, bled to death after being struck in the thigh by a stray bullet in Dobsonville, Soweto.

He had spent the day indoors watching movies on his laptop and left the house at about 7pm when his friends called him to join a crowd of more than 200 people gathered at the Dobsonville Mall.

The family was told that Lindani refused to join the crowd as they looted shops and stood a distance from them. While standing there, he was hit by a bullet.

His aunt, Ntombi Bhengu learnt of his death when she heard President Cyril Ramaphosa read out his name among those who had died in the riots in his address to the nation. 

“Even today, it is still unbelievable. Those who were travelling with him told us that he remained behind and said he was afraid and told them not to go.

“We don't have answers of what happened, we are trying to get answers from the police but we don't get that, we are blank. We just know that he was shot, died and that's it,” she said.

“The family was broken, we cannot find peace, maybe if we find those answers of how he was shot — something — what he did. His mother has lost weight and she cries asking what her son did. She is still not coping, we don't even have money to take her for counselling, we have nothing,” Ntombi said.

“It's like something that just happened now, his mother and grandmother depend on pills to sleep.

“I feel bad that no-one from government came to us to say sorry — even though it was not them who took out these children and said they should go on the streets. If something has happened, you go visit the bereaved families to show support. We had to see to things ourselves.”

Ntombi said the scene where Lindani died still traumatises his siblings.

“I told them not to show me the spot where he died. At home we don't like Dobsonville, we don't like it because of the trauma with Lindani, he is no longer here because of Dobsonville. His siblings, always when they pass the scene, they cry.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Intelligence and police need to co-operate to wipe out the haunting stain and stink of civil unrest

It is important for the rule of law to prevail, but as long as the primary actors of the July unrest are not identified, justice will be hollow
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago

Police and crime intelligence failed during 2021 July unrest: SAHRC report

The SA Human Rights Commission says the police failed in their basic mandate to detect the planning and execution of the unrest and looting which ...
News
20 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Intelligence is critical for our safety and security

SSA director-general’s departure, under a veil of secrecy, after 18 months in the job, makes you wonder how seriously our leaders take intelligence
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

January high court date for 65 suspects linked to July 2021 unrest

Sixty-five people accused of inciting violence during the July 2021 unrest have been served with indictments before their trial in the high court ...
News
2 months ago

How some businesses in Johannesburg rebuilt after the July unrest

Distraught business owners had to use their own money and rely on donations to rebuild but some are back on track and thriving again
News
15 hours ago
