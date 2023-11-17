South Africa

January high court date for 65 suspects linked to July 2021 unrest

17 November 2023 - 14:38 By Mfundo Mkhize
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The accused are mostly linked through WhatsApp and voice messages.
The accused are mostly linked through WhatsApp and voice messages.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Sixty-five people accused of inciting violence during the July 2021 unrest have been served with indictments before their trial in the high court next year.

The accused, mostly linked through WhatsApp and voice messages, are out on bail while three are out on warning.

One of the accused, Sipho Tshezi, was absent from court on Friday. Defence lawyer Artie Huntley said he had an emailed sick note for his client.

Prosecutor advocate Mahen Naidu took the court through changes in legal representation of some of the accused. He said indictments had been served on all the accused and their attorneys.

“They have been served with the J172 documents for transfer to the Durban high court before their first appearances,” said Naidu.

Defence attorney Boitumelo Majodina confirmed this.

A strong security presence comprising various law enforcement agencies was deployed inside and outside the courtroom on Friday.

Inside court, the accused tried to hide their faces by wearing masks and scarves.

Magistrate SE Khumalo ruled the matter be transferred to the Durban high court on January 30 2024.

He declined the defence teams' bid for confiscated items to be returned to the accused.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said in addition to charges of conspiracy to commit public violence and incitement to commit public violence, the state had added terrorism and attempted murder charges.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

July 2021 riots 'instigators' to be charged under Terrorism Act

The case against suspected July 2021 unrest instigators has been postponed to November after the state indicated it wants to add a terrorism charge.
News
6 months ago

Brookside Mall instigator found guilty of incitement during July riots

A former security guard at the Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg was found guilty of instigating unrest which led to it being torched during the ...
News
2 months ago

Jail time for five men who looted and burnt cold storage business in July 2021 unrest

Five men have been sentenced for various terms of imprisonment after they looted and burnt a cold storage business in Chesterville, Durban, during ...
News
2 months ago

KZN wood factory’s hopes of R1bn export go up in smoke

The fire is expected to burn for three weeks, and the focus has now shifted to containment so it doesn’t spread to nearby companies
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Case against airport staff implicated in multimillion-rand drug smuggling ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | IRR wants BEE scrapped, says race-blind approach would invite ... South Africa
  3. January high court date for 65 suspects linked to July 2021 unrest South Africa
  4. Free grain shipment for Burkina Faso and Somalia sails from Russia Africa
  5. Airport staff ‘linked to drug network’ are from maintenance and safety ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...