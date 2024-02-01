South Africa

FlySafair's Cape Town-Kruger route a 'significant boost for tourism'

01 February 2024 - 21:07 By TimesLIVE
FlySafair starts flying between Cape Town and the Kruger National Park on April 2. Stock photo.
Image: ACSA/X

The South African Tourism Services Association (Satsa) says the new route announced by FlySafair between Cape Town and the Kruger National Park should significantly stimulate tourism

“The route is a blessing for inbound tourism in South Africa. With Cape Town’s international two-way passenger figures soaring to 1.4-million in the first half of 2023 alone, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, and the Kruger Park attracting around 4-million visitors last year, it’s clear that these destinations hold a special place on the global travel map,” said Satsa CEO David Frost on Thursday. 

Euan McNeil, MD of Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa, said that until now, connectivity between the two popular locations had been limited.

“FlySafair’s new route will draw more travellers to both regions, as well as the nearby Cape winelands,” McNeil said. 

The inaugural flight on April 2 will make use of FlySafair’s Boeing 737-800.

Tickets will start at R1,851 one way, with flights leaving Cape Town at 9am every Tuesday and Saturday and landing at Kruger around 11.30am. The aircraft will then take off from Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport at 12.05pm, landing in Cape Town at 2.50pm. 

Frost said in addition to enhancing accessibility to the park for Western Cape residents, the route promoted interprovincial exploration and encouraged tourists “to discover a plethora of hidden gems and world-class experiences across South Africa”.

TimesLIVE 

