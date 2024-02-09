South Africa

Free State bus crash victims named as transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga visits scene

09 February 2024 - 06:59
The overturned bus on the R70.
Image: Supplied

The names of the six girls who died earlier this week in a bus crash near Ventersburg have been released.

They are Oagile Gailele, Lerato Keketsi, Busisiwe Makansela, Tlotlisang Mokotjo, Katleho Semelo, all 13, and Relebohile Nteo, 14.

The six girls died when the bus in which they were travelling overturned on the R70 Ventersburg-Senekal road in Free State on Tuesday. 

The accident involved 58 female pupils from Hoërskool Riebeeckstad who were returning from an all-girls sport event in Moolmanshoek near Rosendal to Riebeeckstad in Welkom. 

Free State police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane extended her condolences to their families.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident. We request a show of respect for the grieving families during this difficult time,” she said.

The department of transport confirmed a visit to the scene of the accident by minister Sindisiwe Chikunga on Friday.

It said Chikunga “will inspect the scene of the crash and receive a briefing about the investigation so far. She will then visit the school where she will personally convey her condolences to parents, school authorities, teachers, and school children”.

TimesLIVE

