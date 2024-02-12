As more developments in the criminal activities in which convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester was allegedly involved are revealed, one can't help but wonder if it could get any worse.
Reports by the Sunday Times at the weekend have shone fresh light on Bester's activities while incarcerated.
A jaw-dropping leaked report by the department of correctional services revealed he was allegedly the honcho of a drug and prostitution syndicate while held at Mangaung Prison.
Female prison guards are alleged to have moonlighted as sex workers in a sex and drug ring run by officials and “influential” inmates.
The documents also laid bare the plan to poison prisoners who witnessed the events leading up to Bester's escape in 2022.
The contents of the report also reveal how the syndicate, believed to include a senior prison manager, allegedly controlled the flow of illicit drugs into the correctional centre, ordered “hits” on inmates it feared would expose its members, and allegedly ran a money-laundering scheme.
Bester's escape in May 2022 was the result of him faking his own death by setting his prison cell alight, with help from his lover, medical doctor Nandipha Magudumana.
Before they were caught in Tanzania in April last year, the pair were living lavishly at their Hyde Park home.
The couple and seven accused are on trial facing charges including murder, fraud and violation of a dead body. The trial is due to resume at the Bloemfontein high court next Wednesday.
POLL | Are you surprised Thabo Bester ‘ran a drug and sex work ring while in prison’?
