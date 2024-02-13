The trial within a trial, which aims to determine the admissibility of confessions allegedly made by murder suspects Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, continues at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
The two stand accused with three others of the murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.
Meyiwa was shot in October 2014 in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni. He was with his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo and several other people when the shooting happened. The house occupants claimed he was killed in a robbery gone wrong.
WATCH LIVE | Bongani Ntanzi cross-examination continues in Meyiwa murder trial
