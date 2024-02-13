South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Bongani Ntanzi cross-examination continues in Meyiwa murder trial

13 February 2024 - 11:21 By TimesLIVE
The trial within a trial, which aims to determine the admissibility of confessions allegedly made by murder suspects Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, continues at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

The two stand accused with three others of the murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Meyiwa was shot in October 2014 in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni. He was with his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo and several other people when the shooting happened. The house occupants claimed he was killed in a robbery gone wrong. 

State accuses Meyiwa murder suspect of tailoring evidence

The state, in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Tuesday, accused the first suspect in the murder case, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya of fabricating a story ...
Muzi Sibiya says questions on pro forma document were 'never asked'

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, the first accused in the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, has told the Pretoria high court that questions in the pro ...
'I never confessed': Sibiya denies admitting involvement in killing Senzo Meyiwa

An accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial alleges plastic-bag torture was used to force him to sign a pre-written confession, which was false as he knew ...
